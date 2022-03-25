Palmer settling in well, as Dubawi Legend limbers up for Guineas challenge

As he begins a new chapter in his training career, Hugo Palmer is planning to give Dubawi Legend a racecourse gallop before heading straight to the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

The 41-year-old recently moved from his Kremlin House Stables in Newmarket to become a salaried trainer for ex-footballer Michael Owen at Manor House Stables in Cheshire.

Palmer, who sent out Galileo Gold to win the 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes in 2016, secured Group One success last season when Ebro River landed the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Dubawi Legend, owned by Dr Ali Ridha, finished runner-up to Native Trail in the Dewhurst at Newmarket last October.

The son of Dubawi did his first piece of work at his new home on Wednesday and Palmer is hopeful he can get a serious piece of work into him with a racecourse gallop.

“I was pleased with Dubawi Legend’s work,” said Palmer. “It was his first bit of work since leaving Newmarket and it was good.

“The plan is still to go straight to the Guineas. I still haven’t spoken to (clerk of the course) Michael Prosser about the possibility of having a racecourse gallop at Newmarket.

“It is on my list of things to do to see if I can give him a gallop, hopefully on the opening day of the Craven meeting.”

Palmer had anticipated having his first runner from Manor House Stables this weekend, but scotched the idea.

“The move is all going fantastically well,” said Palmer.

“I had some entries this weekend, but I don’t trust the ground at Doncaster. I can’t believe there is any soft or good to soft in the track.

“I think there is absolutely no chance of there being any give in the ground whatsoever. So, I just thought we would be a little bit more cautious and take a little bit more time, but I am delighted with how the horses have settled in.

Hugo Palmer is settling in well at his new base (Simon Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

“They have done really, really well. Nothing has left an oat. They have settled into the routine of the gallop, which is very similar to Newmarket’s Warren Hill. Those who have worked, have worked nicely.

“It has been very mild, warm, sunny and easy, and I slightly feel the good Lord has smiled on us a little bit, especially with the way it has been last week. It would have been very difficult in a wet, cold, year.

“I wasn’t worried (about the move), but people make worrying noises, don’t they?

“We take horses to Dubai, we take them to Australia, France, America and they don’t need a year to settle in before they do any good. They are perfectly all right.

“They have settled in great. They have come from one wonderful environment to another.

“It is so tranquil here and it is the opposite to Newmarket. They are used to the hustle and bustle and stress of Newmarket, but they have come here and it has been like a breath of fresh air for them – a lot of fresh air. It is so beautiful, it really is. It is staggering.”

I hope we will hit the ground from the Craven meeting

Palmer will take another week at least before sending out his first runners from his new base.

He added: “Maybe Redcar a week on Monday might be the first one.

“It is all a case of seeing what the weather does.

“They have settled in well and are quite forward, but for all that, I’m just trying to be a little considered.

“There is not a lot of racing in April anyway, but I hope we will hit the ground from the Craven meeting.”