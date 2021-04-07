Pam Sly can handle pressure with hot favourite Eileendover

Pam Sly has no trouble setting aside the pressure as she prepares hot favourite Eileendover in the Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race at Aintree

Eileendover is a shade of odds-on for Thursday’s Grade Two contest, after creating a big impression with eye-catching victories on all her three starts so far.

Sly resisted the temptation of going to Cheltenham with the Market Rasen Listed winner, and gave her a week off at the peak of the winter before building her back up for Aintree.

I don't take pressure any more - and I don't get too excited either, which is good

“I don’t take pressure any more – and I don’t get too excited either, which is good,” said the Cambridgeshire trainer.

“She’s well. I think I’m about there with her fitness-wise, after I gave her a month’s break.

“She didn’t fill out at all during the month, but it’s all time with her. She’s only just four.

“She just does what she has to do. She doesn’t do anything sparkling. Everything’s gone to plan, so I hope tomorrow goes to plan.

“If she can find a change of gear again it won’t be too bad.”

Even though the bookmakers have Eileendover as a short price, Sly has great respect for her rivals.

“You’ve got the (Dan) Skelton horse (Elle Est Belle) – that’s quite useful, and there are a few others too,” she went on.

“They could all be improvers from their last run.

“I’m not expecting to have a walkover. If she finishes in the first three I’ll be delighted.”

As well as Elle Est Belle, who was third in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, among the opposition are the Nicky Henderson pair of Mind Sunday and Tweed Skirt, Donald McCain’s unbeaten Milans Edge and Arthur Moore’s Irish raider Me Too Please.