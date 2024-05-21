Pandora’s Gift primed for tough turf debut against Vandeek at Haydock

Stuart Williams’ all-weather star Pandora’s Gift will transition to turf for the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.

The three-year-old has only been beaten once in five starts, finishing second on her racecourse debut at Chelmsford and then beginning a four-race winning streak.

Striking on return to Chelmsford and then at both Southwell and Lingfield, the daughter of Churchill subsequently headed back to Essex earlier this month to step up in grade when contesting the Listed Chelmer Fillies’ Stakes over her usual six furlongs.

She readily stepped up to the mark again, prevailing by two and a half lengths to gain black type and pave her way to loftier targets throughout the season.

The first of those is likely to be the Sandy Lane, a Group Two sprint that will be the filly’s first encounter with a straight track and a grass surface.

Pre-race discussions and the betting market are both likely to be dominated by Simon and Ed Crisford’s Vandeek, undefeated and twice a Group One winner at two when landing the Prix Morny and the Middle Park.

The grey will carry a penalty as a result, though, and Pandora’s Gift will benefit from that, along with her fillies’ allowance, but Willliams is under no illusions as to how stiff a task she has been set on her turf debut.

“I’m very happy with her and she’s worked really nicely on the grass,” the trainer said.

“Obviously, it’s a big jump up from what she’s been doing on the all-weather, it’s her first run on the grass and also her first run in a straight line – she’s always run round a bend before – so there are a lot of unknowns for us.

“But there weren’t many options to go for this month, so we thought we’d roll the dice at Haydock.

“I doubt we’ll be beating Vandeek if he turns up, but I’ll be delighted if she can run into a place.”