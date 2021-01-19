Panic Attack seeking to continue on the upgrade at Newbury

Panic Attack bids to back up last month’s course and distance success when she returns to action at Newbury on Wednesday.

David Pipe’s progressive five-year-old bounced back from a disappointing run at Cheltenham in November to register her second win over hurdles.

Panic Attack led before the second-last flight and went on to score by five and a half lengths from Born To Please, for which she has been put up 11lb ahead of the MansionBet Hurdle McHurdleface Mares’ Handicap Hurdle

“She won nicely last time,” said the Nicholashyane handler.

“She’s gone up in the handicap, but she likes it around Newbury so hopefully she has a decent chance.”

Pipe reports Adagio, winner of Chepstow’s Finale Junior Hurdle, to have taken his Grade One race exertions well.

“He’s come out of his Chepstow race in good form,” said Pipe.

“I’m not sure yet whether he’ll go straight there (Cheltenham) or if he’ll have another run.”

Panic Attack, meanwhile, faces eight rivals headed by the Alan King-trained top-weight Midnights’ Gift.

Since last Thursday the Berkshire course has been used as a Covid-19 vaccination hub, providing up to 1,500 jabs daily. However, the decision was made to temporarily halt the service to allow racing to continue.

A spokeswoman for the racecourse told the PA news agency: “The race day has always been planned and we have made provision for it so it is not hampering the vaccination process.

“The vaccination centre opened last week and the NHS was made aware of the race day. We have an abundance of space, but a decision was made we would not operate both the race day and the vaccination centre this week. That is being reviewed so both may be open in the future.”

Newbury’s next fixture is scheduled for Saturday, February 13.