Paris the next stop for Meehan’s Jayarebe

Jayarebe, who was last seen chasing home Economics in France, is being readied for another cross-Channel assignment.

Winner of the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, the Brian Meehan-trained Jayarebe finished a clear second to last weekend’s Irish Champion Stakes hero in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano at Deauville in mid-August and is now being pointed at a Group Two prize on Arc weekend in Paris.

“The form obviously looks strong and he’s going for the Prix Dollar on Arc weekend,” said Meehan.

“That will lead us on to the next step, which could well be the Breeders’ Cup Turf, but we’ll see.”

Meehan also has big-race plans for his promising juvenile pair of Law Of Design and Rashabar.

Law Of Design confirmed the promise of his debut third at Newmarket with an impressive victory at Ascot on his second start, while Coventry Stakes hero Rashabar – runner-up to Whistlejacket in the Prix Morny last time out – has Group One options at home and abroad.

Meehan added: “Law Of Design is in great form and we’ll look at the Royal Lodge (September 28) or the Autumn Stakes (October 12) at Newmarket, depending on how he is.

He worked this morning and worked very well

“At the moment Rashabar heads for the Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc weekend and we’ll see how it goes. I don’t think we have to make any definitive plans with him because the owners are patient.

“He worked this morning and worked very well and everybody is very happy. The Dewhurst is there as well and there’s always the Breeders’ Cup for him, so there’s lots of options and we won’t make a decision until we have to.

“We’ll play it all by ear and I don’t want to commit to anything with him at the moment.”