ParisLongchamp marked out as plan for Quddwah

Simon and Ed Crisford’s smart miler Quddwah is being readied for a return to France and a tilt at the Prix Daniel Wildenstein.

The Kingman colt impressed in winning his first four starts, with a Group Two success in Ascot’s Summer Mile in July earning him a step up to the highest level in the Prix Jacques le Marois.

He lost his unbeaten record at Deauville as Roger Varian’s Charyn made it back-to-back Group One wins, but Quddwah was not disgraced in finishing fourth and connections are confident there is more to come.

I hope at the end of this year and into next year he's going to keep getting better

“It was his first time against those Group One horses and the ground was a bit quick for him that day no doubt – he just didn’t let him down as we’d hoped,” Ed Crisford said of his Marois performance.

“I thought it was a good run, it was only the fifth run of his life. The winner was much the best and Charyn has been an extremely good horse this year, but it was a head-bob for second.

“We’re improving and he’s still lightly-raced. I hope at the end of this year and into next year he’s going to keep getting better.”

A trip to Ireland for last weekend’s Solonaway Stakes at Leopardstown was raised as a potential port of call for Quddwah, but he will instead make an appearance in Paris on Arc weekend.

“At the moment, we’re heading to the Daniel Wildenstein, which is two weeks on Saturday,” Crisford added.

“He’d had a few runs and to be honest with the ground we just decided we’d miss Leopardstown and wait for Arc weekend, that was it really.

“He’s still a bit of a baby really and is learning with each race. Hopefully we’ll see some more improvement in Paris.”

Despite Quddwah’s absence, the Crisfords were represented in Saturday’s Solonaway Stakes by Poker Face, who emerged with plenty of credit after finishing fourth behind hot favourite Diego Velazquez.

The five-year-old has several options before the end of the season, including a possible clash with his stablemate on October 5.

Crisford said: “He ran a solid race. It was drying ground and he is effective on a soft surface, but he’s a solid horse and when it falls right for him he comes good.

“He’ll have his day soon, I’m sure. He’s in the Joel Stakes and he might go back to Paris for where Quddwah is going, there’s options for him.

“He’s just had a run, so we’ll see how he is and what the ground’s doing and consider all the factors.”