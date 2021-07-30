Passion And Glory proves Glorious winner for Bin Suroor

Passion And Glory clung on for a thrilling victory in the l’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes at Goodwood

Saeed bin Suroor’s charge was bidding to make it three from three for the season in Britain following dominant victories at Lingfield and Ascot, but faced a step up in distance and class for this mile-and-a-half Group Three.

Racing on the speed throughout in the hands of Oisin Murphy, the 2-1 chance had most of his rivals in trouble halfway up the straight and looked the most likely winner entering the final furlong.

Fox Tal attempted to make a race of it, while Jim Goldie’s admirable veteran Euchen Glen charged home from the rear down the middle of the track, but the line came in time for Passion And Glory to hold on by a neck.

Bin Suroor said: “His last three runs he improved and even today, I wasn’t sure about the ground and he handled it really well.

“Now I think I’m going to take him to Germany, Baden-Baden, for the Group One in September.

“I’ve always liked him, but there’s always been tiny problems that have stopped him. But he’s sound and he has improved from every race and he’s doing good.

“They were small injuries but they kept him out, then he was ready to run and they’d come back, but nothing major.”

On the subject of taking the Cape Cross gelding to America, Bin Suroor said: “We have to think about the Covid things in Australia, I will see, I have to think about it, in normal times I would have about four or five, but we have to think this time.”

Goldie said of Euchen Glen, who is bound for York and the Ebor: “We couldn’t quite peg back the winner, who is a progressive horse. Paul (Mulrennan) deserves a lot of credit as he nearly always gets it right. We dropped into the worst of the ground today, but imagine if we’d won the penalty would have meant carrying 10st 2lb in the Ebor.

“He wouldn’t have run with that, so there is a blessing.”