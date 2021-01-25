Paul D’Arcy to bring curtain down on training career

Classic-winning trainer Paul D’Arcy will saddle his final runner at Kempton on Wednesday.

Knight Of Kings will run in the first division of the Unibet New Instant Roulette Maiden Stakes and will be ridden by John Egan.

D’Arcy teamed up with Egan for his biggest success when Indian Haven won the Irish 2,000 Guineas in 2003.

Based in Newmarket, D’Arcy began training in 1993 following a career as a jockey, and insisted he always planned to retire when he turns 65 next month.

Indian Haven streaks clear to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas under John Egan (PA Archive)

“I’ve no regrets, I turn 65 in February and always planned to step away then,” said D’Arcy.

“The licence comes up for renewal on February 1, so I don’t see any point in renewing it for two weeks. We’ve been winding down for for a while so we’re down to five horses now. Those will now be going to John Butler, but I’ll still be involved in a small way.

“There’s no significance in me booking John for the last one, he rode that horse last time.”

Turning the clock back D’Arcy looks back fondly on his finest hour – but was also left with a feeling of what might have been.

Spring Loaded, seen here winning the Portland at Doncaster, was D'Arcy's best horse in recent years (PA Archive)

“Indian Haven was a very talented horse, he won the European Free Handicap and the Irish Guineas, but I still think he should have won the English Guineas,” he said.

“He was drawn on the fence at Newmarket when they decided to put the stalls against the rail. He just had nowhere to go.

“We never saw the best of him, he had a cecal dysfunction (form of colic) which was why he retired.

As we never had that many horses we got to know the horses personally, I can look back with pride

“We also had Edinburgh Knight who won the apprentice handicap on Champions Day, he was very talented, and of course there was Spring Loaded who was very good on his day. There’s been lots of highlights.

“As we never had that many horses we got to know the horses personally, I can look back with pride.

“Whether we’ll leave with a winner I don’t know, It would be a dream if he did, but dreams don’t tend to come true – I’m a realist. But racing is about dreams.”