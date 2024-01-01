Peaky Boy makes perfect Cheltenham start

Peaky Boy gave owner Olly Harris his first winner at Cheltenham when making a winning introduction to hurdles with an effortless success to kick off the New Year’s racing at Prestbury Park.

The six-year-old was contesting the Favourite From The Sun Now Daily Maiden Hurdle on his first run for Nicky Henderson, his first hurdling start after winning a bumper and a point-to-point previously.

Under James Bowen he was the 13-8 favourite and made an impression with a straightforward five-length victory, earning a 33-1 quote for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle back at Prestbury Park in March.

“When we started with him he just needed his wind attending to, but he’s very nice,” said Henderson.

“He’s really laid back and we thought he had a bit of speed. You ask him a question and you always get the answer, but you do need to ask the question, so it is quite hard to judge on the way he does it.

“I think he’s very deep like that and there’s a lot there. He handles the ground and he jumps well and I’m sure he’s going to stay well, he finished strongly and travelled nicely.

“He’ll stay at two and a half (miles) for the time being and you would like to run in another race like this. If you get two into them before you have to go deep then they are going to know a bit more.”

However, there is unlikely to be a trip to the Cheltenham Festival this term, with Henderson seeing his future lying over the larger obstacles.

“I’d probably say he wants another year before we think about that. It’s not like he’s beaten anything staggeringly, he’s just done the job nicely and he’s on the right road which is good,” he continued.

“I think he’s a horse with a big future, especially over fences.”

Evan Williams’ Libberty Hunter continued in good form when landing the Close Brothers Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase under Adam Wedge.

A five-length winner at Wincanton last time out, the eight-year-old reeled in the race leader and 7-4 favourite Matata to come out on top at 3-1.