Pearl Glory seeks breakthrough success for Philippart De Foy

Pearl Glory bids to give trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy his biggest success when she lines up for the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket

Philippart De Foy has been going it alone for just two seasons at his Newmarket yard but has made a bright start – with horses like Pearl Glory flying the flag.

The daughter of Cotai Glory won her first two starts and went close to adding a Group Three triumph when beaten just a length by Romantic Time in the Dick Poole Stakes.

She put in good late work at the end of the six furlongs that day, so De Foy has no qualms about stepping her up to seven at Group Three level again on Friday

“She’s been doing very well since the Dick Poole,” he said.

“The filly is in good form, and it looked like she wanted a step up in trip last time out – so we are trying the seven furlongs this time.

“I think she will handle Newmarket fine, but she wouldn’t want the ground to be too soft. I hope it dries a bit today and tomorrow morning.”

De Foy is delighted to have secured the services of title-chasing William Buick to ride Pearl Glory.

“We can’t complain about having William on board,” he added.

“He’s been riding at the top level for a long time and won Group Ones last weekend.”

Competition will nonetheless be tough – with Ralph Beckett’s successful Salisbury debutante Good American and William Haggas’ two-time winner Perfect News among the opposition.

Hugo Palmer is hoping a drop in trip will help Hierarchy in the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes.

The Mehmas colt has been campaigned exclusively over six furlongs to date, winning his first two races before being placed in two group contests.

After finishing third in the Sirenia Stakes at Kempton, Hierarchy went down by a head to Wings Of War in the Mill Reef at Newbury – just overhauled late on.

“I’m happy with him and I don’t think the drop back to five will be a problem, so fingers crossed,” said Palmer.

Irish trainer Michael O’Callaghan sends over Twilight Jet – who has performed with credit in the Gimcrack, Champagne and Middle Park Stakes on these shores in his last three starts. The Curragh handler also saddles Up Above.

Karl Burke runs Guilded and Illustrating, who were fourth and sixth respectively in the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes here.

Lights On tackles a mile and a quarter for the first time in the Newmarket Pony Academy Pride Stakes.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained filly has won three times at around a mile this term, and is set to continue racing next year.

“She loves soft ground and is a much better filly it,” said Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud.

“She’s a progressive filly, and I’m sure she’s got a good level of ability.

“We’re slightly stepping up in trip. But hopefully she’ll stay in training next year, and we feel she’s progressing.”

Soft Whisper bids to back up her recent Rosemary Stakes success at Newmarket in the Pride Stakes (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Saeed bin Suroor reports Soft Whisper to be in good form after she returned from a 181-day absence to win over mile on this track two weeks ago.

“Soft Whisper ran a big race on her latest start, when she won nicely. Her last piece of work went well, and she is ready to go again,” he told www.godolphin.com.

Owners Godolphin also run the Charlie Appleby-trained Sayyida, who was another in action at the meeting a fortnight ago when second to Forbearance in the Princess Royal Stakes over a mile and a half.

Appleby said: “Sayyida has been very consistent throughout the season and will appreciate ground conditions on Friday, while the drop back in trip isn’t a concern.

“She should be a player on softer ground, which she hasn’t had all year.”

There is a strong Irish presence too – with Aidan O’Brien’s La Joconde, Donnacha O’Brien’s April Showers and Jessica Harrington’s Climate all involved.