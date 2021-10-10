Pearls Galore confirmed for Breeders’ Cup Mile tilt
Paddy Twomey could realise a long-held ambition of a winner at Del Mar after confirming Pearls Galore will bid for glory in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.
The Invincible Spirit filly has gone close in Group One company on her last two runs, most recently in the Prix de la Foret behind Space Blues at ParisLongchamp.
Prior to that she filled the same position in the Matron Stakes won by No Speak Alexander at Leopardstown, having picked up Group Three prizes at Fairyhouse and Tipperary along the way.
Twomey said: “She came out of the race last weekend fantastic and she’s in good form. She’s going to the Breeders’ Cup Mile.
“She wouldn’t have liked the ground last week, she wants fast ground. If she gets a low draw in Del Mar I’d be very hopeful of her running a good race.
“I spent a summer out in Del Mar when I was a kid and I’d love to have a winner there.”