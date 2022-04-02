02 April 2022

Pearls Galore has midweek option

By NewsChain Sport
02 April 2022

High-class mare Pearls Galore could make her seasonal reappearance at Leopardstown on Wednesday.

The Paddy Twomey-trained five-year-old enjoyed a superb season in 2021, winning a pair of Group Threes before going down by a neck to No Speak Alexander in a pulsating finish to the Matron Stakes.

The daughter of Invincible Spirit was then beaten by only Space Blues in the Prix de la Foret, ending her year with a sixth-placed finish behind the same horse in the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Del Mar.

She is one of 12 entries in the Gradguide Heritage Stakes, a Listed race over a mile.

“She might start there – we’ll see how we go, she is in good form,” said Twomey.

“Hopefully she has a good year ahead and it might be a good starting point.”

