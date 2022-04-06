Pearls Galore sets up big season with victory at Leopardstown

High-class mare Pearls Galore returned to action with victory in the Listed Gradguide Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown.

Paddy Twomey’s stable star was a narrow second in the Matron Stakes before filling the same spot in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day.

She signed off for the campaign with a fine effort at the Breeders’ Cup when sixth behind Space Blues in the Mile, and big targets will again await this season.

Although it took a while for her to hit top gear, she eventually pulled two and a half lengths clear of Pretreville to justify 4-5 favouritism.

“I picked the race out a good while ago, but I thought the ground would be softer. My owner was less keen than me to run, but I liked the idea of running in a prep race like this,” said Twomey.

“I had to convince my owner that it was a good idea.

“I called for her to stay in training, they wanted to retire her, and the aim is to win a Group One.

“I have her in the Lockinge, but I doubt she’ll go there. She’s not a Group Two winner yet and the Ridgewood Pearl Stakes at the Curragh and the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot are likely options. But she is in the Lockinge and I wouldn’t rule it out.

“Then obviously we’ll look at fillies’ races and I’d say the owner would like to go back to America with her eventually. I’d say she’d suit America.

“She was just ready to run today and it’s just wherever she takes us now. She’s not very big so she won’t take lots of racing, but she’s a five-year-old so she’ll take more than she has before.

“She’s run on firm and heavy and it’s been the same result so I’d say she’s more versatile than I thought she was.”

He added: “It’s be great if she could win a Group One, the trainer would like to win one and it would be great for her if she could win one.”