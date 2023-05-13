Peking Opera performance sets up bigger and better things

Derby entrant Peking Opera picked up where he left off with a smart victory in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Yeats Stakes at Naas.

Aidan O’Brien’s Galileo colt ended his two-year-old season with a win in a one-mile Leopardstown maiden that has produced several subsequent winners.

Running for the first time this term he was the 5-2 favourite under Seamie Heffernan and duly went on to prove his stamina with a half-length triumph markedly up in trip to a mile and five furlongs.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “The form of his Leopardstown race over a mile has worked out well.

“He has done well over the winter and is a horse that is going to stay very well.

“This was a lovely race to start him off in and he is one to look forward to going forward over a staying trip.

“He could be one for something like the Queen’s Vase over one mile and six furlongs at Ascot. You could bring him back a fraction to one mile and four furlongs

“He has good options and he did well to win on seasonal debut.”

When asked about the Derby entries, he replied: “He has (those entries) and it is an option for him. He is versatile between a mile and four furlongs and a mile and six.”

Jessica Harrington’s Givemethebeatboys struck on debut to land the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden under Shane Foley.

The Bungle Inthejungle colt was a 12-1 chance and raced in the group travelling down the centre of the track, eventually making up a huge amount of ground in the final furlong to prevail by three quarters of a length.

Foley said: “If he hadn’t run well today, we would have been scratching our heads a bit! We have had a few two-year-olds disappoint, so we are glad he did that.

“We took him out the last couple of times because of ground and I was adamant that I think he is a good horse, and good horses handle any ground. He’ll be better on better ground, he couldn’t really quicken in it (today).

“I thought the race was gone, but his class got him through.

“The pace was on the far side and he had to do a bit of running to get on top, but the good ones can get you out of trouble!”

When asked if he sees him as a Royal Ascot horse, he replied: “Definitely I’d say, and Con (Marnane, owner) likes Ascot.”