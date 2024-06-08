Perfect performance sees Ellison filly land Hilary Needler – at odds of 125-1

Perfect Part was a shock 125-1 winner of the Hilary Needler Trophy EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Beverley for trainer Brian Ellison.

The daughter of Mehmas was making her racecourse debut in the five-furlong contest after being bought for £10,000 at the breeze-ups back in April, but she made no mistake under Cam Hardie.

Favourite Maw Lam had endured a nightmare run after missing the break and getting stuck at the back in the early exchanges before Paddy Mathers managed to weave his way through, hitting the front inside the distance on the stands side.

However, Cam Hardie snuck up his inside on Perfect Part and she kept finding for pressure to prevail by half a length, with the rest of the field two and a quarter lengths or more behind.

The winning rider told Racing TV: “The owner (Keith Brown) filled me with confidence and said ‘if you’re out there to win, get stuck in but if she isn’t good enough, there’ll be another day’. The boss (Ellison) was the same as well, just see how you run first time, surprises happen and you’ve got to be in it to win it.

“She does well with her work at home and she’s not short of speed and was very professional today first time out and she got the job done.

“I was kicking myself about two furlongs out when nothing was taking me into the race, but it opened up lovely and probably helped me because she was a little bit green when she hit the front. I kind of got a tow a little bit further and it helped me out.”