Perfect Power will go for 2000 Guineas gold

Richard Fahey has confirmed his impressive Greenham Stakes winner Perfect Power will head to the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on April 30.

A dual Group One winner as a juvenile over six furlongs, in a season in which he also won the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, he proved he stayed seven furlongs at Newbury on Saturday.

He will be stepping up to a mile in the Classic, but Fahey and connections feel they have nothing to lose.

“He’s come out of Newbury remarkably well. He had a light canter this morning and just in himself he’s bouncing. He’s tightened up,” Fahey told www.sportinglife.com.

“I did feel there was improvement in him going into the Greenham. The last thing I wanted to do was have him 100%. It was a trial and I used it as a trial to see if there was a possibility of having a crack at the Guineas.

“It’s just put him right. His demeanour is right, he came off the gallop having a jig-jog and a squeal which is where you want these racehorses to be. You want them to be happy and at the moment he’s in a good place.

“As a trainer, when you have a dual Group One winning two-year-old the question is have they trained on? That was the big question for me – is he just a wonder two-year-old or is he going to mature into a better horse and I think it was one of his best performances – if not his best – at Newbury, knowing in the back of my mind it would put him right.

“It put him spot on for the Guineas. We can keep him ticking over and one blow-out and we’re there. We’re going to have a go at the Guineas. I’ve spoken to the team, I’ve spoken to Sheikh Rashid (Dalmook al Maktoum, owner) and we’ve nothing to lose by having a go.”

I think he'll be a better horse on Guineas day

He added: “He wasn’t stopping in the Greenham, he galloped all the way through the line and took some pulling up. I think he’ll be a better horse on Guineas day.

“I’m very excited about him. We know he handles the course, goes on any ground and is becoming a legend.”