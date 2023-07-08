Perotto prevails to seal Marquand double at Sandown

Tom Marquand timed his run to perfection aboard Perotto to claim the Coral Challenge and secure a double on the Coral-Eclipse card at Sandown.

He had been undone when making his move a shade early when 10th of 30 in the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot 17 days ago, but on this occasion, Marquand’s mount was faultless.

The Roger Varian-trained five-year-old was brought with a decisive effort a furlong out to score by a length and quarter from Ouzo, having had plenty in his favour this time, a fact his rider alluded to.

Marquand said: “I spoke to Roger this morning about the horse and he has a tendency to just be a bit fizzy. They did a bit of work just to get him out the gates at Ascot and he probably broke a little too well and just got left over-racing a touch.

“Today, we had a kind draw, he was racing down into a bend, he had the hood on – everything just pointed in the right direction for him. The plan came easy because he broke nicely and we had that easy tempo early down to the bend.

“They got everything spot on today for him to be able to conserve the energy he needed to get that last couple of furlongs.”

Possible targets include the International Handicap back at Ascot and the Golden Mile.

Marquand added: “I do just wonder about having a bend to race around, because it shuts the race down for him, but I will leave that to Roger to discuss, because he has some solid form at Ascot and if the race is run to suit for him, it is a great place. He had proven he is consistent to a high level and he needs little bits to go his way.”

Pat Dobbs was another who provided a masterclass of jockeyship, timing the run of Classic to perfection to claim the Coral Racing Club Handicap for trainer Richard Hannon.

The Julie Wood-owned three-year-old did not quite live up to expectations in the Greenham, but had run well twice subsequently in handicap company and Dobbs delivered the Dubawi colt in the dying strides to land the seven-furlong heat by a length from Novus.

“He is very tricky at home,” said Dobbs. “He is keen to get on with things and has only just started to settle down.

“He obviously has a very good pedigree so it was important to do it again at three and he is definitely going the right way.

“He had a different bit on today and a cross noseband which was a bit more manageable. He was galloping with his head in the air for the first three furlongs last time. Mentally he is getting better.”

The Ralph Beckett-trained Lord Protector gave Rossa Ryan success when staying on nicely after leading at the furlong pole to down Haunted Dream in the Coral Play ‘Racing-Super-Series’ For Free Handicap Stakes.

Like Tom Marquand, Ryan Moore also recorded a double on the afternoon.

“He’s improving every season”, was Aidan O’Brien’s assessment of the jockey after partnering Paddington to success in the Coral-Eclipse.

Having vanquished the John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn, he gave that training duo a measure of compensation when guiding Lisboa to a runaway success in the concluding Coral ‘Get Closer To The Action’ Handicap.

The Galileo colt was making a quick turnaround from a below-par showing at Kempton 10 days ago and equipped with first-time blinkers, was given a positive ride by Moore, who had the nine-furlong contest in hand from the two-furlong pole.

After the runaway success, John Gosden said: “He didn’t pay much attention last time at Kempton, got between horses and decided he wouldn’t be bothered.

“So we popped the blinkers on and he decided to show what talent he has. He was kept in training this year. I thought he might have gone to the sales last year, but he will be in the July Sales next week.

“He flashed ability last year, then we had to pack in with him as he had a bit of an issue with a knee, but that has come absolutely right now – he’s been in good form.

“It is a pleasant surprise, particularly when Ryan goes that pace early on. He got a breather round the bend, but had the ability to still win comfortably. I thought once he got a lead, he wouldn’t be caught.”

He added: “It has been a great day’s racing and a phenomenal Eclipse. It was like an old-fashioned match-race.”