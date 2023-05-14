Persian Dreamer team deliberating Royal Ascot route

Dominic Ffrench Davis believes the Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes at York could be the perfect spot for Persian Dreamer to tune up for the Queen Mary Stakes.

Owned by Amo Racing, the speedy daughter of Calyx knew exactly what was required at Newmarket on debut, racing prominently before surging to a three-and-a-quarter-length victory – a performance that saw her priced up as the 13-2 favourite with Unibet for the five-furlong dash at the Royal meeting.

Gilded (2006), Ceiling Kitty (2012) and Signora Cabello (2018) have all done the Marygate/Queen Mary double in the past but connections are still to decide what route Persian Dreamer will take to Ascot, with the option of heading straight to the Berkshire track also on the table for the €145,000 buy.

However, Ffrench David feels the opportunity to secure black type in the Listed contest before her main objective later in the summer is an attractive proposition, though the filly is also entered in a conditions event at Salisbury on Thursday.

He said: “She’s a very exciting filly and is a lovely, laid-back sort.

“She’s come out of her Newmarket run well and we’re just trying to decide whether we go for a novice, go for the Marygate or whether we go straight to the Queen Mary.

“I quite fancy the Marygate myself, that would be my preferred option. It would be nice to go to Royal Ascot having already got some black type and her value is cemented once she has black type.

“The race comes at just about the right time. There’s a nice space between Newmarket and the Marygate and then again a nice gap between the Marygate and Ascot.”

Ffrench Davis has enjoyed a fruitful start to the 2023 season aided by his link up with the Amo Racing operation and another exciting prospect for the trainer-owner combination is Maxident.

The gelded son of Nathaniel relished testing ground when romping to an emphatic 50-length triumph at Leicester on debut and although failing to follow up under a penalty in quicker conditions at Haydock, Ffrench Davis is toying with an entry for the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot if the ground came up soft.

“We do think he likes soft ground and to take those rivals on on quicker ground at Haydock was always going to be a struggle under a penalty,” the handler continued.

“But he’s come out of the race fine and we will be looking for somewhere with a bit of juice for him.

“He will definitely go further, I could see him getting one-mile-six very easily and he would probably stay two miles. If Ascot was to come up soft, then we wouldn’t be averse to an entry in something like the Queen’s Vase. But then if Ascot came up good to firm, we wouldn’t be going there.”