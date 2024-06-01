Persica sinks Portsmouth for Derby day strike

Persica galloped on strongly from the front under Sean Levey to land the Hong Kong Jockey Club Lester Piggott Handicap at Epsom.

Richard Hannon’s charge was pressed by Portsmouth at the furlong pole after Oisin Murphy made a daring dart up the inside rail on the 5-2 favourite.

However, 9-2 shot Persica readily pulled out more when required to ultimately run out a convincing victor by two and a quarter lengths.

Hannon is now keen to send the son of New Bay to Royal Ascot where a move into group company could be on the cards depending on the impact of the handicapper.

“I’ve always thought he was a very nice horse and he is clearly improving,” said Hannon.

“He was unlucky at Newbury last time, but he did it well today. He’s a little bit fragile mentally and I didn’t think he would love it here today with the proximity to all the people. But he was able to do it his way in front and I’m very pleased.

“He will go to Royal Ascot, and what race now, I’m not sure. There’s three options and we will see what the handicapper does, one option could be the Hampton Court.

“He might well have been flattered by the way he got to the front and controlled the race but nevertheless a winner on Derby day – it’s not the Derby but it feels like a big one.”