‘Phenomenal’ Choisir paved the way for Aussie rules at Ascot

It may be hard to believe, but 20 years ago Choisir was an outlier. The rare Australian raider whose connections dared to dream.

But in the space of one balmy week in June, he would become the antipodean trailblazer who would pave the way for an influx of his contemporaries to dominate the Royal Ascot sprinting scene in years to come.

Nowadays the cream of Aussie sprinting are a standing dish at Ascot. But before Choisir stepped out on to Berkshire turf for the King’s Stand Stakes on the opening day of the 2003 meeting there had never been an Australian winner in Britain, never mind at the summer’s showpiece event.

That would soon change and sent off 25-1 in the hands of Johnny Murtagh, Paul Perry’s hulking ball of pace and power would spring out of stall 14 and never look back as he stormed to leg one of a historic double.

A second victory was soon to follow when four days later he again made giant strides from the front to claim the Golden Jubilee Stakes – writing himself into Royal Ascot folklore and quickly doubling Australia’s tally on British soil in the process.

It was the first time a horse had won twice at the same Royal meeting since Stanerra 20 years previously, and his handler fondly remembers some of the characteristics which made Choisir a formidable force.

“He was a fast horse and a very genuine, good horse who loved a straight course,” said Perry.

“He was a big, strong horse. It’s gone quick those 20 years. He was a phenomenal horse.

“It was a rare thing to do and felt a bit of a daunting task at the time with having to travel so far and that, but I suppose what led to the decision was because he was such a big, strong and robust horse, you knew he would travel well and once he got there he would settle in well and eat.”

Having advertised his capabilities over five furlongs in the King’s Stand, there were plenty of question marks over whether the son of Danehill Dancer would be able to repeat the dose over the stiff straight six only four days later.

But Perry was not worried. He knew he had a horse capable of finishing third over a mile in the Caulfield Guineas on his hands and a tough sprinting test was what Choisir craved.

He continued: “He ran third in a couple of mile races as a three-year-old and those climbing sort of tracks really suited him.

“It was always in mind (to go for both races) and the way he was in the first race, it held him in good stead for the second. It turned out really well and he was well handled by Johnny.

“We were always thinking of using a local jockey and with Johnny being such a big name and such a good rider, it made sense. He had ridden a few horses for us when he came out here as an apprentice – he came over to have a couple of months here in your off season and we knew him a little bit from there.”

Only Blue Point has been able to replicate Choisir’s achievement and win both big sprinting prizes within the same week since, while a further five Australian speedsters have since made successful raids on the big summer meeting, with Southern Hemisphere representation now part of the furniture as the week now encompasses a full international feel.

However, in a parallel universe there would be no Choisir in Royal Ascot history and it is possible there would also not by the likes of Takeover Target, Black Caviar and Nature Strip that followed.

That is because the chestnut powerhouse was being pointed towards Singapore’s valuable sprinting feature before an outbreak of SARS disease curtailed the action, and their loss would be Ascot’s gain, as Perry would go on to have one of the greatest weeks of his decorated career in the training ranks.

He added: “It’s commonplace every year now (for the Australians to travel). Some of our best horses have been over since and I always take great interest in watching them race.

“I would say it was one of the highlights (of my career). I thought winning the Golden Slipper over here was pretty good, but that week in Ascot is up there with anything.

“Being in Newmarket and watching horses work and then the end result of winning both races and meeting the Queen, it was such a great week.

“I’ve been to most big racing meetings in the world as either a spectator or a trainer, we’ve had runners in Dubai, Hong Kong and all over in some big races, but I would say Ascot is right up there with any of them.

“It’s one of the great meetings and such a prestigious meeting. Choisir was a wonderful horse and turned into a great stallion.”