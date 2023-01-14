Pic D’Orhy powers to Silviniaco Conti win for Nicholls and Cobden

Pic D’Orhy stamped his class on the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton to give Paul Nicholls a third win in the Grade Two in four years and set up a potential clash with Shishkin next time out.

Fresh from success in the Peterborough Chase, Pic D’Orhy (6-4 favourite) looked the one to beat and so it proved, as bar one mistake before the turn into the home straight he never looked in any danger.

Harry Cobden, enjoying a dream run for his boss in recent weeks with big wins on Bravemansgame, Hermes Allen and Tahmuras, oozed confidence throughout.

Coral cut the winner into 14-1 from 25s for the Ryanair Chase and on this form he would seem well worth his place in the field.

Paint The Dream attempted to keep tabs on him, but by the second-last had cried enough and was eventually beaten for second by Clondaw Castle.

Angels Breath, having his first run for Sam Thomas and first outing for three years, understandably ran keen before eventually being pulled up.

“I walked the course this morning and was just a bit worried about the ground, but he liked it,” said Cobden.

“He missed the fourth-last but aside from that was very assured.

“He’s improved and is a smart horse, but I think he’s a few pounds off being a Grade One (horse).

“I don’t think the Ryanair Chase will be his thing and there are good races at Aintree and the other festivals.

“Before that I think Ascot over two-miles-five (Ascot Chase next month) would suit him. He should be able to make the best use of his jumping around there.”