Pic-ture perfect Ascot would be just reward for Cobden

Harry Cobden is looking to Ascot and Pic D’Orhy to provide him with the perfect consolation for having to miss out on Bravemansgame in the Betfair Chase.

Cobden is the stable jockey for Paul Nicholls and has ridden Bravemansgame in all of his starts under rules, but with a full book of rides awaiting him at Ascot it is Daryl Jacob who will get the leg-up at Haydock.

The main draw at Ascot is Pic D’Orhy, a Grade One winner at Aintree last time out who is entered in the Grade Two 1965 Chase alongside Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin.

“Obviously I’m disappointed not to be riding the best horse in the yard in Bravemansgame, but you’ve got to do what is right for the yard and the owners,” said the jockey, speaking in his blog for Planet Sport Bet.

“I’m sure he’ll run really well on Saturday and while I’d love to be on him, I’ve got some great rides at Ascot too. Pic D’Orhy is a class horse in his own right and I can’t wait to ride him.

“He won the Melling Chase at Aintree last season, so we know he’s top class. It looks like Shishkin is going to take us on and he’s obviously a very good horse in his own right.

“It’s a bit of rematch as he got the better of us in the race last year, but I do know Paul has been getting lots of work into Pic D’Orhy and he’ll be ready to rock and roll on Saturday.

“Of course it will be a tough race, and we’ll need to put in a career best to beat him, but it’s definitely possible and we’re looking forward to it. It should be a great race.

Nicholls was at the Newbury gallops morning on Tuesday and reiterated the decision was simply a result of the clash in meetings and nothing more significant.

“Harry is going to Ascot to ride Pic D’Orhy who had such a good season last year from which I hope he’s improved further,” he said.

“The bottom line is that Harry can’t be in two places at the same time.

“When there is more than one big meeting on a Saturday you have to plan but you also need someone to be first reserve and Daryl has been riding out for us.

“I see it’s a small field for the Betfair and we are better off running then being stuck in our stable.”