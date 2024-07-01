Plans fluid for Economics, but Haggas outlines potential routes

William Haggas is considering a return to York for his Dante Stakes winner Economics, although he stressed there is “lots to discuss” ahead of what could be a big summer for his exciting colt.

Fourth on his sole juvenile start at Newmarket in November, the son of Night Of Thunder opened his account on his three-year-old debut at Newbury in the spring before taking a step up to Group Two class in his stride with a six-length victory on the Knavesmire in mid-May.

Connections resisted the temptation to supplement Economics for the Derby in favour of sticking to a mile and a quarter for the time being, and they are not short of options over the intermediate distance in the second half of the season.

While hesitant to commit to any future plans, Haggas views the Sky Bet York Stakes later this month as a suitable potential stepping-stone to the Juddmonte International over the same course and distance in August, with a trip to France a possible alternative should Bahraini owner Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa instead favour targeting the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown in September.

“He’s back in work and he should have a good second half of the season,” Haggas said on Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast.

“He’s a lovely horse, but he’s a great, big horse and he’s not just a three-year-old – he’s going to be a four-year-old and maybe even a five-year-old, who knows?

“I don’t know how long it will be because if he’s top, top, top class he’ll be whisked off to stud, but I can’t believe he’s not going to be better next year.

“He’s a baby – he’s only run three times in his life and he’s got lots to look forward to.”

It's York/York or Deauville/Ireland, that's how you think, but we've got lots to discuss

Outlining the possible options, the trainer added: “Obviously the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion is right on the radar because of the race title and His Highness’ involvement in it.

“The Prix Guillaume d’Ornano (at Deauville) is on August 15, so that knocks out the Juddmonte International and I’m quite keen to look at the Juddmonte as well.

“The obvious fit is the Sky Bet race (at York) on July 27, but if we don’t make that or don’t want to go there then we can go for the Juddmonte and he can do a racecourse gallop, but we’ve got 86 miles of gallops in Newmarket when they’re all open and if we can’t train them here then it’s a poor do!

Economics was a brilliant winner of the Dante Stakes at York (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )