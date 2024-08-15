Plans on hold for Celestial Orbit after setback

Star Stakes winner Celestial Orbit will miss her intended next start in the May Hill Stakes.

Trained by Ollie Sangster, the rapidly-improving daughter of No Nay Never took a huge step forward from her Haydock novice success to follow in the footsteps of stablemate Shuwari and scoop Listed honours at Sandown last month, winning cosily in the hands of Jamie Spencer.

Connections had intended to step up to both a mile and Group company with the youngster at Doncaster next month, but plans are currently on hold after a setback.

Sangster said: “She’s OK, but she’s had a small setback unfortunately. She was going to go to the May Hill, but she won’t make that. She might get back for the back-end of the season, but we will have to just see how the next few weeks goes.

“She’s not going to make Doncaster which was our next target, but we will just have to see how she goes over the next few weeks before making more of a plan.”

Shuwari placed in both the Rockfel Stakes and Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket last year but Celestial Orbit does not hold any entries for those races, with Sangster having zero concerns if she is unable to make it back in time to add to her impressive two-year-old portfolio.

He continued: “I would not worry if she didn’t run again. Jamie seems to think she has a very good temperament and thinks she will train on next year should that have to be what happens.

“She’s a good-sized filly with plenty of scope and I think she will keep improving.

“It’s obviously frustrating to have a setback but these things happen and the owners are patient and if we can get the filly right and she can come back for a race in the autumn then fantastic, but if she doesn’t, we will look forward to next season.”

Although issuing a disappointing update on Celestial Orbit, there was positive news from Sangster about the condition of Shuwari, who is recovering well from her own setback that has kept her sidelined throughout the 2024 campaign.

Seen as a 1000 Guineas contender prior to the current season after her stellar efforts at two, she has been an early indicator to the Manton handler’s talents as a trainer.

Despite Sangster being unwilling to jinx matters and set a date for Shuwari’s on-track return, the daughter of New Bay is heading in the right direction at home.

Sangster said: “She’s doing well and she’s been back ridden exercise for a couple of weeks now. She’s moving well and looks great.

“Timescales are still to be determined and I don’t think she will make it back for the (end of the) turf (season), but we’re taking each step as it comes and she’s moving well and handling the training regime at the moment and we’re optimistic.

“We won’t be rushing at any stage and I won’t rush her for any particular race in mind. If she comes forward and gets back in time then so be it but we’re going to give her plenty of time.

“I think if I put a target there and I tried making a schedule I would end up rushing her, so I will just do right by her and give her however long she needs. If there happens to be a race in that timescale then great and if there isn’t, then so be it.”