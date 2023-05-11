Platinum Jubilee Stakes to be run in honour of the late Queen
The Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot has been renamed in honour of the late Queen and will now be known as The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.
The late Queen’s love of racing and passion for breeding was rewarded with Classic success in all of the major British races except the Derby, but it is the Royal meeting in June which she became synonymous with.
She entered with winner’s enclosure 24 times throughout her reign with her first winner Choir Boy in the 1953 Royal Hunt Cup and Tactical her final triumph in the Windsor Castle three years ago. However, the Berkshire venue was also the place of one of her finest hours as an owner when Estimate lifted the 2013 Gold Cup.
To honour the late Queen’s patronage and with the blessing of the King, Ascot have decided to change the name of Saturday’s six-furlong feature once again.
Sir Francis Brooke Bt., the King’s Representative at Ascot, said: “The late Queen’s close association with Ascot Racecourse was well known throughout the world, but no race at the Royal Meeting previously carried the name of Queen Elizabeth II.
“His Majesty the King has approved the renaming of the Platinum Jubilee Stakes to The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. This will both honour Her Late Majesty in perpetuity and maintain the connection with the three Jubilees celebrated since the inception of the race as the Golden Jubilee Stakes in 2002.”
