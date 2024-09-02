Plenty of opposition for Inisherin in Sprint Cup field

Inisherin heads a bumper list of 22 horses in contention for Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The three-year-old won the Sandy Lane Stakes over the six-furlong course back in May and went on to land the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in fine style.

However, Kevin Ryan’s charge has been off the track since suffering defeat as favourite for the July Cup.

Karl Burke’s Swingalong finished second to winner Mill Stream on the July course and she is in line to confirm that form at the weekend, having finished fourth on Merseyside last year.

Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager for owner Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, said: “All is going well and it has been the plan for a while since she ran at Newmarket.

“She was beaten about a length and a half last year and I think she is at least two lengths better this year, so hopefully she will be thereabouts.

“It’s the perfect race for her and one that has been on the cards for a long while.”

Burke has two other strings to his bow in recent French winner Spycatcher and Elite Status, who like Inisherin is owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid.

William Haggas is another trainer with a trio to choose from in Lake Forest, who was a late withdrawal at York’s Ebor Festival after getting upset in the stalls, Chipchase Stakes winner Montassib and Unequal Love.

The Andrew Balding-trained Flora Of Bermuda was supplemented for the race on Monday at a cost of £20,000, with other leading contenders including Kinross, Jasour, Givemethebeatboys and the admirable Shouldvebeenaring who was beaten just a neck in second place 12 months ago.

Regional, the 2023 race winner, was not confirmed to defend his title for Ed Bethell.