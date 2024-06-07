Pogo primed to go close in Haydock repeat bid

Charlie Hills has high hopes Pogo can reclaim the Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes which he won two years ago.

The seven-furlong specialist is eight now, but showed when just touched off in a Listed race last time out that he is more than capable on his day.

A Group Two winner at his best, he is reunited with Kieran Shoemark, who has won on him five times already, including in this Haydock Group Three in 2022.

“He seems to enjoy Haydock and the ground is good there which is fine, he just wouldn’t want any rain really,” said Hills.

“He won it two years ago and it’s a track that suits him well. The draw looks fine in four and I think seven furlongs is his best trip, it’s spot on for him.”

Charlie Appleby runs Noble Dynasty on the back of a comfortable win at the Guineas meeting.

That was a handicap, however, and he was found wanting on his only other outing at this level.

Appleby told the Godolphin website: “Noble Dynasty is a rock-solid performer, and we were delighted with his win at Newmarket. He came out of that race in great order, although we wouldn’t want to see the ground get much quicker.”

Richard Fahey’s Ramazan was caught close home in the Victoria Cup and to add insult to injury was raised 2lb by the handicapper.

“He’s been running well and I just thought he got his pocket picked at Ascot which was a big run,” said Fahey.

“He’s got to step up again, but he likes Haydock and has won a couple of times there already.

“He goes in any ground but a drop of rain would help, he does seem to appreciate slower ground where it just slows the races down.

“He needs to improve, but you never know until you give them a chance. Once you get to a rating of 107 you are knocking on the door and I don’t think there is a lot between them, so let’s see what happens.”

William Haggas’ Tiber Flow took a dramatic tumble at York in his last outing, but is reported to be none the worse for that incident on the Knavesmire as he steps up in trip.

“He was brought down last time, they put fell, but he was actually brought down,” explained the Sommerville Lodge handler.

“We think he’s fine and he’s a remarkably tough horse who has been through a lot in his life.

“We’re running him really to confirm what we’ve been seeing at home and he’s up in trip with the ground a bit fast and drawn a bit wide, so there is plenty against him. But we think he’s in good form so we’re going to run him.

“We took him out of Ascot and thought we’d aim at the Chipchase (at Newcastle) and we just felt he would need a run to get back on track after York.”

Ed Bethell’s York handicap winner Point Lynas, experienced campaigner Bless Him for David Simcock and Richard Hannon’s Lockinge third Witch Hunter are other names to note in a competitive heat.