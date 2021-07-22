Point Lonsdale impresses with Tyros triumph

Point Lonsdale had no trouble stretching his unbeaten record to three with a comfortable success in the Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown

The Chesham Stakes scorer at Royal Ascot pulled clear of his four rivals in the straight to give trainer Aidan O’Brien an eighth straight win in the Group Three over seven furlongs and 15th in all.

The full brother to Group One winner Broome just had to be rousted along in the early strides by Ryan Moore to get a good position as Gabbys Girl set the pace.

Travelling better the further they went, the 1-8 favourite set sail for home two furlongs out and was not hard ridden to score by three lengths from the staying-on Maritime Wings with Unconquerable third of the five runners.

“We’re delighted with him. It was his first time to race around a bend and Ryan was very happy with him,” said O’Brien.

“He’ll probably go to the Futurity next. It was nice for him to get a lead there and he would have learned a bit more today.

Point Lonsdale after his Leopardstown success (Gary Carson/PA)

“That’s his ground, he’s a very low mover. He won in soft ground last time but that would have to be his favourite ground. He’s lovely and low and his head goes down.

“He was even a bit green when he got to the front here today.”

Point Lonsdale was cut to 10-1 favourite, from 12-1, for the Qipco 2000 Guineas and 9-1 favourite, from 10-1, for the Cazoo Derby with Paddy Power.