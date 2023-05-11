Point to be made from O’Brien ace in Huxley Stakes

Point Lonsdale bids to add further riches to his stellar CV when he lines up in the IRE-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Huxley Stakes at Chester.

Aidan O’Brien’s four-year-old has won five of his seven racecourse appearances, but has only been seen twice since his his high-class Juvenile days when he took four of his five starts and finished second to Native Trail in the Group One National Stakes.

A disappointing run in the 2000 Guineas was his sole outing at three, but he showed the fire still burns bright with a game success in the Alleged Stakes last month following a 351-day absence.

The form of that victory over Visualisation got a boost when the runner-up landed the Mooresbridge Stakes recently and more success for Point Lonsdale here could pave the way for Group One assignments later this season.

O’Brien said: “He won in soft ground at the Curragh. That was his first time over a mile and a quarter and he got the trip well.

“We’ve been happy with him since and we think he’s ready for his next run now.”

Andrew Balding’s Foxes Tales was third in the Winter Derby behind Lord North in February and was last seen handing the useful Rogue Millennium a three-length beating to scoop the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton.

He now has his sights raised to Group Two level, while also taking a step up in class is William Haggas’ Mujtaba who has been forced into pattern company following a seven-length romp in a Newbury handicap in the autumn.

“He put up a very impressive performance in soft ground at Newbury and went up to 115, so this is a good starting point for him to get him going,” said Haggas.

“He likes the ground so hopefully he will run well. He’s won at Chester before but he’s also run poorly at Chester before, so we will see how we go.”

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Poker Face suffered the first defeat of his career when second in the Earl of Sefton Stakes on reappearance, but the form of that race was given a timely boost when the winner Ottoman Fleet scored at Belmont last weekend and connections are confident there is still more to come from Fastnet Rock gelding.

“He’s lightly raced and he ran a very good race in the Earl of Sefton for his first run back of the year,” said Ed Crisford.

“This race is another step up in class, but he has come out of Newmarket well and has been training well.

“He has a good draw and the ground should suit. He’s in good form and although it is a big step up for him, I’m sure he has a lot more improvement in him.

“He’s only had four runs in his life and is still a baby really and still learning. I think with racing experience he should be improving all the time and is an exciting horse for the future.

“This is another step up and there are some very good horses in there, but he has had his first run of the year now and I’m hopeful he will run a very good race.”

Six go to post for the Group Two contest with Roger Varian’s Royal Champion and Noel Meade’s Layfayette completing the field.