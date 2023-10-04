Poniros signals winning start to Beckett and Amo reunion

Poniros could have an exciting future having rubberstamped a successful reunion between Ralph Beckett and owners Amo Racing with an impressive winning debut at Nottingham.

Horses in the purple silks of Kia Joorabchian’s racing operation were a regular sight under the Kimpton Down handler’s name previously, but trainer and owner split midway through the 2021 season with the horses dispersed to other stables.

Beckett remained absent from Amo Racing’s roster of trainers for the 2022 season, but saddling his first runner in over two years for the owners, he enjoyed a winning return to the ranks with the promising son of Golden Horn, who justified 7-4 favouritism in the Bet With The World On Saturday EBF Maiden Stakes.

Immediately sent forward by Hector Crouch, he displayed a professional attitude in testing conditions at Colwick Park and made all for a taking length-and-three-quarters victory over Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Salamanca.

“He’s a nice colt and has showed up well at home,” said Beckett.

“That will probably be him finished for the year, he is still quite a weak individual, but he is a horse we like and one for the future we think.

“He’s been very straightforward since he arrived with us – he went there knowing his job because he has been so straightforward.

“First-time winners are always nice.”

Prince Alex’s five-race winning-run and Meu Amor’s Listed Eternal Stakes success were the highlights of Beckett’s previous time among the Amo training ranks and the in-form trainer was delighted to kick off his second spell with an exciting winner for the owners.

“I enjoyed training for Kia when it was going well and hopefully this is a nice horse back with us again,” continued Beckett.

“We stayed friends throughout and it’s nice to have a nice horse for him again.”

Poniros’ jockey Hector Crouch was also impressed with the performance of the youngster, as he defied both inexperience and a notorious headwind to get on the scoresheet.

He said: “He’s a lovely horse. I didn’t want to make the running, but he jumped well and no one was there. There’s a fierce headwind so he’s done well under the circumstances to keep going and he showed a really good attitude.

“I’ve only sat on him once at home and we did a piece of work on the grass. He did everything the right way round and is likeable. He hasn’t done too much at home, he’s just a really nice type.

“He has the right attitude to stay and the pedigree as well and he’s a really likeable type.”