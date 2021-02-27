Popular Grade One-winning chaser Black Corton retired
Black Corton can look forward to a happy retirement in the care of Bryony Frost, after connections called time on the career of the popular Paul Nicholls-trained chaser.
The 10-year-old ran a string of fine races, with his last victory coming in the Grade Two Oaksey Chase at Sandown in 2019, while he was famously a Grade One winner under Frost in the 2017 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton.
He also won the Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot in 2018, while his efforts in defeat included a gallant second in the 2019 Galway Plate.
Sent off at 11-1 for the Close Brothers Handicap Chase at Kempton on Saturday, he was pulled up before three out.
Nicholls said on Twitter: “After discussions with the owners we have decided to retire Black Corton. He will have a lovely home with Bryony.”