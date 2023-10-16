Popular mare Snow Leopardess retired to stud

Charlie Longsdon’s much-loved staying chaser Snow Leopardess has been retired.

The mare was a unique figure amongst National Hunt horses as she had a foal in the earlier stages of her career and then returned to training.

The grey was owned by the Fox-Pitt family and bred by Marietta Fox-Pitt, mother of event rider William and mother-in-law to broadcaster and former rider Alice Plunkett.

Snow Leopardess won nine times throughout her career, including in bumpers, over hurdles and fences.

Those victories included a Listed win in the Virgin Bet Mares’ Chase at Exeter and a memorable Grade Three triumph after a fantastic round of jumping in the 2021 Becher Chase.

She was also narrowly beaten in both the Haydock Grand National Trial and Wetherby’s Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase, as well as latterly turning her hand to the cross-country course at Cheltenham.

“She’s retired now, she’s back home and she just didn’t owe us anything,” Longsdon said.

“She had a few soundness issues at the end but she’s just been the most amazing servant.

“She’s with Mrs Fox Pitt, Alice’s mother-in-law, and she’ll go to stud in the spring.

“All good things have to come to an end. They were amazing days, a lot of fun.”

The foal Snow Leopardess had during the break in her career was a filly by Sir Percy named Red Panda, who is in training with Longsdon and will make her bumper debut in the early stages of the season.

“We’ve got her daughter in training now and hopefully we’ll have more of her family in years to come,” the trainer said.

“Red Panda is only a youngster and she’ll probably start in a bumper in a month or six weeks’ time.”