Porta Fortuna hits Cheveley Park jackpot

Porta Fortuna came out on top for Donnacha O’Brien in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

A 9-2 chance under Oisin Murphy, the Caravaggio filly gravitated towards the centre of the track and travelled in the outer of the two groups throughout the six-furlong Group One.

The field spread across the course in the closing stages and from the middle Porta Fortuna – winner of the Albany at Royal Ascot – was able to accelerate past her rivals to emerge victorious by a length and a half.

O’Brien said: “She is a smart filly. That is the first time she has had proper quick ground since Ascot and she seems to be a lot better on it back to six. She is a very good filly. I think she is fine at seven, but I think ground is important to her as she seems to be a lot better on better ground as she travels and quickens.

“She hit the line strong and the plan is to go to the Breeders’ Cup (Juvenile Fillies’ Turf) and that is a mile. We think there is every chance she will get that as well.

“Her performance in the Albany was probably one of the best performances of any filly and then she has probably run a little bit below par on slow ground on her last two runs and that is why she was a bit bigger in the betting, but thankfully she came back to her form today.

“She is very uncomplicated and very easy to train and usually the good ones are. She is owned by an American syndicate and the plan was to go to the Breeders’ Cup at the end of the year if that was how it turned out, so that is what we will do.

He added: “There is a lot of water to go under the bridge between now and then, but I suppose we would start her off in a trial over seven and make a decision then whether we go sprinting or go for the Guineas.

“It is always hard to win Group Ones and anytime you get one it is fantastic.”