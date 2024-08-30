Porta Fortuna pencilled in for Matron date

Porta Fortuna is on course to return from her mid-season break in the Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes – where she will hopefully tee-up a trip to the Breeders’ Cup later in the year.

Donnacha O’Brien’s daughter of Caravaggio has been in fine form this term, establishing herself as one of the leading players in the fillies’ division over a mile.

After a near miss in the 1000 Guineas, she beat an all-star cast at Royal Ascot in the Coronation Stakes, before stamping her authority with a dazzling display in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Following a short rest to recharge the batteries, she will now bid for a third-straight Group One success at Leopardstown on September 14 in one of the feature events of the Irish Champions Festival.

“Porta Fortuna is in good form and has had an easy couple of weeks since the Falmouth, but her work is beginning to pick up round about now,” said O’Brien.

“She worked this (Friday) morning actually and worked very nicely and she’s got a few more bits to go before the Matron and everything is going to plan so far.

“The Matron is the plan, all being well and all being well with her. We’re just hoping the ground stays nice. The forecast looks OK at the minute, but obviously the weather at this time of year can be changeable, so we’re just hoping the ground will be somewhere close to good.”

Porta Fortuna also has the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket in early October amongst her possible options for later in the campaign.

However, a trip to Del Mar in November has always been high on the list of priorities for the American-owned filly and O’Brien could be tempted to swerve Newmarket in favour of heading to California fresh, depending on the outcome of her Matron Stakes outing.

“We will have to see how the Matron goes and she will have the option of the Sun Chariot as well,” continued the trainer.

“The Breeders’ Cup is one of her main targets, so in my own head, if she ran well or won at Leopardstown, we could be tempted to go straight to America and skip Newmarket. But that option of the Sun Chariot is there as well in case we change our minds.”