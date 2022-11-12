Porter looking to floor Lismullen rivals on return

Flooring Porter goes for Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle redemption when he begins his quest for a Stayers’ Hurdle hat-trick at Navan.

Gavin Cromwell’s seven-year-old was the recipient of a gem of a ride from Danny Mullins when retaining his title at Prestbury Park earlier in the year but was not so fortunate when beginning last season’s campaign in this contest, falling as the 7-4 favourite when travelling well two from home.

He is towards the top of the market for the two-and-a-half-mile Grade Two once again, but his handler is keen to respect the opposition – which includes a freshened-up Bob Olinger reverting to timber – and stresses this is just the starting point of a journey which will hopefully peak at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

“We’re delighted to get him started off and hopefully we get a clear round and a little bit more luck than we did in this race last year,” said Cromwell.

“The ground is probably going to be yielding at the moment and he is probably not going to able to use his stamina as much as we’d like, but it is nice to get him started. He is not fully wound up but the ground is good enough to get him started and we are looking forward to getting him back.

“Obviously, it is a very good renewal, and it looks really competitive. It’s a Grade One in all but name. We’d be happy with a nice run, but his preparation has been good. We’ve had no problems and a clear run. It is a hot race, though.

“All roads lead back to the Stayers’ Hurdle with him, and this is just a starting point.”

Bob Olinger is himself a dual Cheltenham Festival winner, albeit a fortunate one and in two different races.

He was electric over hurdles in 2020-21 when a two-time Grade One winner, but Henry de Bromhead’s son of Sholokhov failed to match his achievements over timber when chasing last season, and although claiming the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Festival, was pulled up on his final start at the Punchestown Festival.

Now the seven-year-old returns to hurdles in the hope that it can relight a fire and he can make his mark once again over the smaller obstacles.

Gordon Elliott won this in 2017 and 2018 with Apples Jade and added to his tally with Sire Du Berlais in 2020. He got the better of Flooring Porter in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree, and the JP McManus-owned 10-year-old is one of three for the Cullentra House handler this time around.

“He beat Flooring Porter at Aintree and he is another horse who is usually better in the spring, but he is fit,” said Elliott. “He worked well in the week, and we are looking forward to running him.”

I think the step up in trip will suit Zanahiyr. He is in good form and they are all fit and well

Sire Du Berlais is joined in the line-up by Coral Cup hero Commander Of Fleet and Zanahiyr, who appears to be tried over extended distances this term having been campaigned as a Champion Hurdler in 2021-22.

Elliot continued: “It normally takes Commander Of Fleet a run or two to get him right, and I have him as fit as I can, but he will come on for the run.”

“I think the step up in trip will suit Zanahiyr. He is in good form, and they are all fit and well. The ground will be okay – I would say it will be lovely ground and it looks a very good race.”

Course-and-distance winner Ashdale Bob (Jessica Harrington), Home By The Lee (Joseph O’Brien), Gatsby Grey (Oliver McKiernan) and Futurum Regem (Hugh Paul Finegan) complete the line-up.