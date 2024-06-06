Portland in line for Royal Ascot after game Leopardstown win

Portland put in a gutsy performance to prevail in the Listed-class King George V Cup at Leopardstown and could now play a part in Aidan O’Brien’s Royal Ascot plans.

On his first attempt at a mile and a half, the 13-8 favourite was settled in third behind Gesture and Keeper’s Heart for much of the race by Ryan Moore but came through to hit the front at the furlong pole.

The son of Dubawi was given a scare by main market rival Kinesiology, who then threw down a serious challenge, but Portland dug deep to fend off Jessica Harrington’s charge by a neck.

O’Brien’s representative Chris Armstrong said: “It’s lovely to get another win as he’s run some good races. We thought he’d appreciate stepping up to a mile and a half.

“Ryan gave him a lovely ride and wanted to get there at just the right time.

“That puts him in the mix now for Royal Ascot and he could go for the King Edward over a mile and a half or there is no reason why he wouldn’t get the mile and six in a Queen’s Vase.

“We’ll see over the next week where they are all going to fit in.

“It’s nice to get another run into him, give him a confidence booster and he’ll come on another bit from it.

“When the second horse got up his inside and came at him, he put the head down well. He’s as game as the day is long.”