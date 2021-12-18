18 December 2021

Possible leg or hip injury for Jacob in Ascot fall

By NewsChain Sport
18 December 2021

Daryl Jacob was taken to hospital for further investigation following a fall from Caribean Boy in the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot.

The jockey took a tumble from the Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old at the first fence in the three-mile contest. He was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance from the Berkshire course.

“Daryl suffered a fall in the Silver Cup and he’s gone with a suspected bone injury, a possible leg or hip injury,” said clerk of the course Chris Stickels.

“He’s gone for X-rays to Wexham Hospital in Slough.

“He was conscious and talking.”

