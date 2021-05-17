Potapova makes case for Coronation Stakes honours at Redcar

Potapova was slashed to as low as 7-1 for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot following an effortless success at Redcar

The lucky 800 or so crowd in attendance at the Teesside venue as coronavirus restrictions continue to be lifted were witness to a very classy performer.

Racing in the famous Cheveley Park Stud colours, Potapova had won on her only previous appearance at Chelmsford in November when scooting up by over six lengths.

While victory was expected in the racingtv.com Fillies’ Novice Stakes, the fact she visibly went through the gears for Danny Tudhope was very impressive.

Whether Sir Michael Stoute would take the leap from a Redcar novice to a Group One remains to be seen – but she is bred to be top-class, hailing from the same family as Russian Rhythm.

“That was very impressive. Obviously she was a short price but she’s won easy, like you’d like them to do,” said Tudhope.

“First time was on the all-weather so it was nice to see her go and do it just as easy on turf today. She picked up nicely when I asked her.

“She’s very straightforward, she’s a real good mover and does everything you’d like her to do really.

“This was just a stepping stone before she goes on to what she’s likely to achieve – there are bigger things to look forward to hopefully.”

Cheveley Park’s racing manager Chris Richardson said: “We’ve always rated her, but she’s a filly that has needed time.

“I’ve not had chance to speak to Sir Michael or Mrs Thompson yet. From my point of view the Coronation is a race that will suit her, but we’ll enjoy this result first.

“She’s clearly got plenty of talent and hails from a family we’ve had a lot of success with.”

Paddy Power initially went 12-1 for the Coronation, but punters forced them to cut her again into 10s.

Their spokesman Paul Binfield said: “It was great that Sir Michael brought a lovely three-year-old filly to Redcar on the first day that crowds made a comeback.

“While we don’t know what the form will be worth, she couldn’t have done it any better and she brought herself well into the reckoning for the Coronation.”

Crowds returned at Redcar with nearly 800 in attendance (PA Wire)

Tudhope later doubled up on Miss Houdini (11-2) who got out of a tight spot in the second division of the racingtv.com EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

Tudhope had to angle his mount away from where the action appeared to be unfolding to get a run and ended up closest to the far rail, but she ended up just getting home by a nose and a neck from Roman Dragon and Bungley.

The first division was won by Karl Burke’s Favourite Child (8-1) for Clifford Lee.

Chris Fairhurst enjoyed his first winner for seven months when Benadalid scored at Ripon and Sunday and like London busses made it two in two days when 100-30 favourite Lasting Legacy won the Racing TV Straight Mile Fillies’ Handicap for PJ McDonald.

Tracy Waggott’s Kind Review (7-2) was a little out of his depth at York last week but got back to winning ways in the five-furlong handicap under Tom Eaves.

“He’s a star. He missed the break at York and that was a hotter race. He’s as good on turf as the all-weather. We’ll see what the handicapper does, but he might be one for Ayr,” said Waggot.