29 November 2021

Power hoping for Christmas return to the saddle

By NewsChain Sport
Robbie Power is targeting a Christmas comeback after suffering multiple injuries in a fall at Tramore last month.

Power spent four months on the sidelines over the summer after undergoing back surgery, making a successful return aboard Gin On Lime in a Grade Three Novice Chase at Tipperary on October 3.

However, 11 days later he was unshipped from Hans Gruber in a maiden hurdle with a catalogue of issues keeping him out of action since.

He said: “I got unseated at the third-last in Tramore and the horses coming behind did the damage. I got plenty of kicks – in the face, in the hip and the damage done to the arm was probably in the fall.

“I broke my nose, cheekbone, tore a tendon in my arm and fractured my hip.

“Everything is healing up. The arm is fine now and I got the splint off recently.

“The hip was the slow one and I’m just waiting on seeing a specialist on December 8. Hopefully he’ll give me the all-clear.

“I’m aiming to be back for Christmas so fingers crossed.”

