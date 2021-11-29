Power hoping for Christmas return to the saddle
Robbie Power is targeting a Christmas comeback after suffering multiple injuries in a fall at Tramore last month.
Power spent four months on the sidelines over the summer after undergoing back surgery, making a successful return aboard Gin On Lime in a Grade Three Novice Chase at Tipperary on October 3.
However, 11 days later he was unshipped from Hans Gruber in a maiden hurdle with a catalogue of issues keeping him out of action since.
He said: “I got unseated at the third-last in Tramore and the horses coming behind did the damage. I got plenty of kicks – in the face, in the hip and the damage done to the arm was probably in the fall.
“I broke my nose, cheekbone, tore a tendon in my arm and fractured my hip.
“Everything is healing up. The arm is fine now and I got the splint off recently.
“The hip was the slow one and I’m just waiting on seeing a specialist on December 8. Hopefully he’ll give me the all-clear.
“I’m aiming to be back for Christmas so fingers crossed.”
