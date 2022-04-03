Power too strong for Cork rivals

Power Under Me finished with a flourish to claim Listed honours in the Cork Stakes.

Making his first competitive appearance since winning a Listed prize at the Curragh in October, the Ger Lyons-trained sprinter was the 5-2 favourite in the hands of Colin Keane.

After travelling strongly for much of the six-furlong contest, Power Under Me really found top gear in the last half-furlong and got up to deny the brave Mooneista by a neck.

Twilight Spinner was best of the rest in third, a length and a half further away.

Shane Lyons, the winning trainer’s brother and assistant, said: “We were worried about the good to firm ground today as he is very ground dependent, but were pleasantly surprised when we put the stick in the ground and it was beautiful good ground. However, that’s as quick as he wants it and he grows another leg when there is juice in it.

“Colin said he is after getting very strong over the winter and has matured big time.

“One day, if all the conditions went in his favour, there is a big pot in him.

“He’ll be entered for all the big sprints later in the year – the Haydock Sprint Cup and British Champions Sprint in Ascot over six furlongs and the softer the better for him.”

Michael O’Callaghan has a trip to Royal Ascot in mind for Crispy Cat after he made a winning start to his career in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

The 5-2 shot edged out the Lyons-trained 9-4 favourite Beauty Crescent by half a length to record a victory that was no surprise to his trainer.

O’Callaghan said: “He is a lovely horse to get our hands on and we really liked him before today. Today’s race was the usual early season maiden and there was plenty of talk about plenty of others.

“He has quickened up like a decent horse, it was his first time off the bridle and Leigh (Roche, jockey) just gave him a little flick and he quickened up and learned what it was about quite quickly.

“He is quite smart and hopefully he will be going to Royal Ascot, where a stiff five furlongs will suit him. He’ll probably go to the Listed First Flier Stakes at the Curragh next (May 2).”