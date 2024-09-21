Powerful Glory lives up to his name with Mill Reef success

Powerful Glory finished with a flourish to secure Group Two gold in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

Richard Fahey’s juvenile had impressed on debut when winning by five and a half lengths at Pontefract last month and he was a 5-2 chance behind 15-8 favourite Brian in a depleted field, with leading hopes Defence Minister and Shadow Of Light among those ruled out due to heavy ground.

It looked as though Brian could live up to his market leader tag after collaring the pace-setting Sarab Star on the far side of the track, but Oisin Orr was just getting going on Powerful Glory on the stands side.

The Cotai Glory colt responded well to Orr’s urging to grab the lead, with outsider La Bellota pushing him all the way to the line, with just a neck between them. Billboard Star stayed on late to grab third place from Brian.

Powerful Glory is owned by Sheikh Rashid Dalmook al Maktoum and his representative Philip Robinson admitted the team had not been entirely sure about running in such testing conditions after winning on quick ground at Pontefract.

He said: “We thought about not running but as it was his last of the season, we decided to take our chance.

“His jockey said he wasn’t enjoying it from halfway but his true class got him through it.

“He’s now won on extremes from firm to heavy and it’s a big plus to know he can do that.

“I think the best horse won, and it’s onwards and upwards.”

Fahey was at Ayr where he told ITV Racing: “It’s great to see him win, he’s a horse I do like but I was very worried about the ground as he’s such a good moving horse.

“I had a chat with Sheikh Rashid but he said give it a go and I thought fair play, there was no pressure so he’s been rewarded – the trainer might have bottled it if left to his own devices.

“He’s on his holidays now, I did say if he ran that would be it, he’s quite a scopey horse, he was prepped for a breeze so I’d love to leave him alone now.

“We think he’s special so we’ll treat him as if he is.”