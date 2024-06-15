Prague could prove an incredible purchase for Cunha stable

Dylan Cunha could have an exciting prospect on his hands after Prague powered to an eyecatching debut victory in the Darley British EBF Maiden Stakes at Sandown.

The four-year-old colt is regally-bred, being by Galileo out of Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Princess Noor, and was originally in training with Aidan O’Brien.

However, he had issues while at Ballydoyle and was snapped up at the sales for just 10,000 guineas by Cunha’s head lad Amedeo Dal Pos last year.

That could prove to be an incredible bargain, judged on the way Prague stormed home by four lengths at 40-1 under Jack Gilligan, claiming a couple of fair scalps in the process.

Runner-up Mutaawid is a full-brother to Mostahdaf, while third-placed favourite Chorus brought solid form into the race, having been a close third behind subsequent Listed winner Diamond Rain at Ascot last time out.

Despite his big starting price in the 10-furlong contest, Cunha told Racing TV: “It wasn’t a surprise, we thought he would run well.

“He’s been working really well, but obviously Coolmore sold him because he has problems, so we haven’t been too hard on him.

“We went to the horses in training sale last year and Amedeo wanted a horse. He took leave and walked around that sale with me and we felt like we were never going to get a horse, we missed 10 horses, and then eventually he found this horse and he was like ‘I’ve got my horse’.

“The budget was very small but he picked him up for 10 grand and it’s just unbelievable. It’s unbelievable to have your head lad in the yard, who works with you, buy a horse and do all the work, I can’t take credit for it.”

A Group One-winning trainer in his native South Africa, Cunha added: “He’s a very difficult horse, he’s a four-year-old colt, a massive horse, but it just shows, we’ve been winning races with five and 10 grand horses, if we can get the type of horses the bigger trainers get, what can we do?

“We’re just not getting them for some reason, I don’t know why.”

A delighted Dal Pos added: “I’m happy because we put a lot of work into this horse. The stable is doing really well and I’m happy because it’s my passion and I dream every day for the horses to win like this.

“He doesn’t have big problems, you just need to give him the time and maybe Coolmore didn’t have the time for waiting, because they have too many. I’m lucky I could pick up this horse and today he proved it.”

Two Tempting and David Egan got first run on a whole host of fast-finishing rivals when just holding on to prevail in the Listen To BetMGM On talkSPORT Handicap over a mile.

It was a fourth win in five outings this term for the five-year-old, who went off as a 12-1 chance in the 15-runner contest and got home by a neck from Classic.

Trainer Jonathan Portman said: “This horse never ceases to amaze me. Epsom was fantastic and this was amazing. David gave him a lovely ride from a wide draw and he’s just a very tough horse. He just has a great mind.”

James Ferguson’s Prince Eric completed a four-timer when landing the opening Download The BetMGM App Handicap under William Buick at 9-1.

His three previous wins had come at all-weather tracks but switching to turf proved no problem as he beat Mr Monaco by a length.

Kieran Shoemark claimed a confidence-boosting win on board Spanish Blaze ahead of what promises to be an important week for the young jockey at Royal Ascot.

Most of his big rides in Berkshire will be for John and Thady Gosden, but he enjoyed a nice fillip when teaming up with the in-form Marcus Tregoning yard in the Win Up To £2M With Golden Goals Handicap over seven furlongs.

Tom Marquand enjoyed a late double, with both 6-1 shot Asteverdi and 2-1 favourite Coco Royale claiming convincing victories by significant winning margins.