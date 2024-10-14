Prague supplemented for Ascot showdown with Charyn

Prague has been supplemented for Saturday’s Qipco-sponsored Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at a cost of £70,000.

The Ballydoyle cast-off’s victory in the Joel Stakes last month was one of the feel-good stories of the season.

Bought for just 10,000 guineas as an unraced colt out of Aidan O’Brien’s yard, he was in the colours of Amedeo Dal Pos, a stable lad for his trainer Dylan Cunha.

A 40-1 winner on debut, four races later he was a Group Two victor – and now connections are shooting at the stars on Qipco British Champions Day, with soft ground guaranteed at Ascot.

“He won on soft ground last time when he took the Joel Stakes really well,” said Newmarket-based Cunha, who is a Group One-winning handler in his native South Africa.

“He worked on Saturday morning, he worked nicely and he’s come out of it really well and he’s going to get his ground. We all felt it was worth having a go.

“When you look at official ratings, he’s now only 5lb below Charyn. We know he will have to improve a lot to beat Charyn, but he’s definitely in great form, so we have to go for it.

“When a horse like him is on such a steep curve, especially at this time of year, you might never get one in this form again, so we’re going in with a good chance.

“We’re fairly confident he’ll run well, we’ve spent the money, so it is written in the stars now, we’ve done our bit!

“I’m at the sales looking for another now, hopefully someone drops me a yellow receipt with a horse bought for me, that would be nice.”

Roger Varian’s Charyn has been the standout miler this season, winning the Queen Anne and Prix Jacques le Marois, and is among a potential field of 16

David Menuisier has two fillies engaged, impressive Sun Chariot winner Tamfana and Sirona, while Nashwa has the option also.

Facteur Cheval, second to Big Rock last year, is back again, while O’Brien has left in two three-year-olds, Diego Velazquez and Henry Longfellow.