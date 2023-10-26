Precautionary inspection for Friday card at Doncaster

Officials at Doncaster will carry out a precautionary inspection at 7.30am ahead of Friday’s meeting due to the threat of further rain.

Conditions on Town Moor are described as heavy but raceable ahead of what is scheduled to be a two-day fixture, with Saturday’s card due to feature the Group One Kameko Futurity Trophy.

Doncaster’s clerk of the course Paul Barker admits any rainfall over the next 24 hours would be problematic with Friday’s racing in mind.

He said late on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve had more rain than was forecast initially this morning. We’re OK at the moment, just, so it’s a case of what tonight brings us and tomorrow morning really.

“Some of the forecasters are saying we might get some more rain tonight, which we wouldn’t really want, and tonight is going to be a foggy, damp evening whatever happens. We won’t necessarily get a lot of rain, but it won’t dry anywhere.

“We don’t really want any more rain in any way, shape or form as we’re nearly as capacity.”

Assessing the prospects of Saturday’s high-profile meeting going ahead, Barker added: “The forecast after tonight’s threat of showers is relatively dry, although they did tell me that this morning and we got more rain than we were expecting today.

“It’s a bit more misty and foggy than wet. If it stays dry, with the time we’ve got before we race on Saturday, I’d be hopeful we could be in a better place.

“We could be here in the morning and be good to go on Friday and no problems for Saturday, but we just felt to be fair to everyone we’d hold a precautionary inspection.”

Friday’s meeting at Newbury has already been called off, with Saturday’s card also under threat due to a waterlogged track.

The Berkshire venue had 13 millimetres of rain on Wednesday and a further 3.8mm overnight on already heavy ground, leaving some areas of the course unraceable ahead of Friday’s fixture.

Saturday’s card is due to feature two Group Three contests in the BetVictor Horris Hill and St Simon Stakes, plus the Listed Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Stakes which is better known as the Radley.

However, the track must pass a 2pm inspection on Friday if the meeting is to go ahead.