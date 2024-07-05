Prescott content with opting to take Haydock chance with Tiffany

Just eight days after securing her first Group-race win, Sir Mark Prescott’s Tiffany attempts to take another step up the ladder in the Bet365 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock.

Homebred by the Elite Racing Club, the daughter of Farhh began 2023 finishing seventh in a Wolverhampton maiden – but by September she was a Listed winner in Germany.

This season began with another successful raid on Germany and she took her form to a new level at Newcastle last Friday evening when winning the Group Three Hoppings Stakes from Karl Burke’s three-year-old Darnation, who had won the German 1000 Guineas.

The Lancashire Oaks represents another rise in grade, but she is clearly a filly on great terms with herself.

Prescott said: “It’s a risk running her back so soon, but it is a Group Two and for fillies’ only and there’s a long gap before another suitable race.

“I had it in mind to give her a mid-season break anyway. If it comes off I’ll look a very clever and skilful trainer and if not why was I running her so soon, so the trainer error element is at risk here.

“The owners Elite Racing understand very well the capital value of a filly like this. If she was a colt there’s a good chance we wouldn’t be running with his record on the line, but with a filly it’s different.

“I’m pleased to be running, I think it’s the right race and if she’s in the same form that she was eight days ago she’s got every chance. Will she stay a mile and a half? I would think so, but I’m not certain.

“I think it’s the right thing to do, but I realise I’m a hostage to fortune. The owners have been very patient early in her career and are reaping the benefits and when you do that you can afford to be a bit braver, it’s the quid pro quo.”

Oisin Murphy was in line to ride Dancing Gemini in the Eclipse, but instead he will be on Merseyside to partner John and Thady Gosden’s Queen Of The Pride.

Owned by Murphy’s retainer, Qatar Racing, the Roaring Lion filly has Haydock experience on her side having won the Lester Piggott Stakes when last seen.

“She won over course and distance last time in a Group Three and now moves on to a Group Two there,” said Thady Gosden.

“She has been lightly raced up to this point and you would expect her to improve again.

“She’s by Roaring Lion out of a St Leger winner (Simple Verse) so she’s bred to have plenty of class and she has demonstrated that she has so far.”

Ralph Beckett trained Simple Verse and he has two representatives in this in Lady Boba, beaten just a short head by Queen Of The Pride last time out, and Forest Fairy, seventh in the Oaks, the first defeat of her career.

“They are both in good form and I think the ground and track should suit – I’m looking forward to it,” said Beckett.

“Lady Boba just got going a bit late last time, she was slightly trapped in behind horses two down and then finished strongly. Let’s hope she repeats the dose on Saturday.

“Let’s hope it works out better than Epsom for Forest Fairy, she got a bit tight in behind and it wasn’t ideal.”

Tiffany impressed under Luke Morris (Nick Robson/PA)