Prescott expresses Plate doubts about Pledgeofallegiance

Royal Ascot scorer Pledgeofallegiance is not guaranteed to line-up at Newcastle in the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate Handicap – despite the ante-post favourite featuring amongst the confirmations for Saturday’s marathon event.

The four-year-old ended Prescott’s 28-year drought at the Royal meeting when striking in the Ascot Stakes and having also scored at Goodwood in the early stages of the campaign, would be seeking a hat-trick if making a quick return to action at Gosforth Park.

However, Prescott has warned the general 8-1 favourite is “unlikely” to participate at this stage as he recovers from his Ascot exertions, although he is not definitely ruled out.

Prescott said: “Pledgofallegience, the horse who won at Ascot is favourite but he is unlikely to run. I don’t feel I want to run him back as quick as that. He is unlikely, but that is not the same as he will not run.

“I think he had a hard enough race (at Ascot). If I am pleased with him this week, then I reserve the right to change my mind.”

Prescott could also be represented by Trooper Bisdee and True Legend, with the former carrying a similar profile to his Ascot-winning stablemate Pledgeofallegiance.

Trooper Bisdee returned from 263 days off the track to score at Nottingham last month before adding a convincing four-length success at Pontefract on Sunday.

Prescott added: “Trooper Bisdee will have a 5lb penalty. He would only run in the race if that got him in to the proper race.

“I would probably not run him in the consolation – probably. If the penalty got him in then there would be a serious possibility of him running (in the Plate), but then he would also have to be fine.

“Then also in the race is True Legend who remains a possibility. He is trundling along towards the race and if he got in the proper race, then he would be a very likely runner.”

There was a total of 50 confirmed for the £150,000 event on Monday with Chester Cup winner Zoffee among them.

Cathy O’Leary, Tony Martin’s sister, has Chester Plate winner Alphonse Le Grande, Firstman, Belgoprince and En Or engaged while Prydwen, who ran in the Gold Cup, is another possible for George Scott.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s not the conventional route, we knew we might be up against it in the Gold Cup but he went there on the back of three career-bests.

“The owners have had horses a long time and I felt he deserved the opportunity to run in the race as it is so prestigious.

“Once he was outclassed and the ground was a bit quick, Callum (Shepherd) looked after him and we knew this race was around the corner. I’ve confirmed him this morning and it will be a day-by-day thing and we’ll decide closer to the time.

“These horses are there to run, he’s not a stallion prospect, he’s a gelding, but we would only be going if he was pleasing us at home.”