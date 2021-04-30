Pretty Gorgeous to miss 1000 Guineas
9:16am, Fri 30 Apr 2021
Pretty Gorgeous will miss the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday following an unsatisfactory scope.
The Joseph O’Brien-trained daughter of Lawman was a major contender for the Rowley Mile Classic, having won three of her five starts as a juvenile including the Group One Fillies’ Mile over the Guineas course and distance in October.
However, Pretty Gorgeous was officially scratched on Friday morning, with O’Brien posting an explanation for her absence on social media.
O’Brien said on Twitter: “Unfortunately due to an unsatisfactory scope Pretty Gorgeous will not be declared for the 1000 Guineas this weekend.”