Pretty Polly a possible pick for Via Sistina
A trip to Ireland for the Pretty Polly Stakes remains on the agenda for Via Sistina following her runaway victory at Newmarket last weekend.
Making her first appearance since winning a Group Three in France in November, George Boughey’s mare successfully graduated to Group Two level with a six-length romp in the Dahlia Stakes under a typically cool ride from Jamie Spencer.
The daughter of Fastnet Rock is now set for a tilt at Group One honours, with the Curragh on July 1 a possible target.
“She’s a good filly,” said Boughey.
“I think the likelihood is the Pretty Polly is probably the plan. This weather is changeable and no one really knows what is going on, but if we get a wet summer we might see a bit more of Via Sistina than we would in a usual year.
“She’s very effective on that (soft) ground and between a mile and a mile and a half, I don’t really know what her trip is.
“She showed loads of pace and there’s a big summer ahead for her.”
