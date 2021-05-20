Pretty Polly return possible for Alpine Star

The Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh has been identified as a potential comeback target for top-class filly Alpine Star

Jessica Harrington’s charge was a brilliant winner of last season’s Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot under Frankie Dettori, before going on to fill the runner-up spot in three other Group One contests in France.

The daughter of Sea The Moon was narrowly beaten by Fancy Blue in the French Oaks, pushed Palace Pier all the way in the Prix Jacques le Marois and found only subsequent Breeders’ Cup heroine Tarnawa too strong in the Prix de l’Opera at ParisLongchamp in October.

Alpine Star holds a whole host of big-race entries, and connections are understandably looking forward to her reappearance.

Alpine Star and Frankie Dettori return to the Ascot winner's enclosure (PA Archive)

Alan Cooper, racing manager for owners the Niarchos family, said: “Alpine Star is coming along and could possibly start off in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh (June 27).

“She definitely has a top line of form. I think we’re more than likely looking towards the second half of the season with her.

“I’ll be catching up with Mrs Harrington in the next few days, but that is what we were thinking last week.”

Another exciting filly for the owners is the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Sunrise Valley, who carries the Flaxman Stables colours.

A daughter of the Niarchos Family’s Japanese-bred ace Karakontie, the three-year-old was second on her debut at Yarmouth and then dominated her rivals to get off the mark at Newmarket last week.

“That was very encouraging from her,” added Cooper.

“I need to catch up with Sir Michael and see what he’s thinking as to what level we go to next.

“She’s from an old family that has served us well every generation.

“We’ll feel our way and take it from there.”