Primo Bacio bidding to justify decision to supplement

Ed Walker is excited about the chances of star filly Primo Bacio in the Sky Bet City of York Stakes.

An impressive winner in Listed company on the Knavesmire in May, the daughter of Awtaad has since beaten a length and a half into fifth place in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket and a two-length seventh in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

Owner David Ward supplemented Primo Bacio for Saturday’s seven-furlong Group Two at a cost of £15,000 on Monday and Walker is hopeful that bold decision will be justified.

“Fair play to David for stumping up the money,” said the Newmarket handler.

“I certainly felt after Deauville that while the ground was soft and she didn’t get a clear run, I just wasn’t adamant she truly saw out the mile there.

“I’m very excited about bringing her back to seven furlongs. The obvious seven-furlong race for her was the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster next month, but we just said the ground might turn soft again, so while not strike while the iron is hot?

“It’s a very competitive race, as you would expect for a Group Two, and she’s taking on older horses and colts, so it’s a big step up in terms of opposition.

“That said, I think she’s well up to it.”

Primo Bacio’s biggest threat appears to be the Charlie Appleby-trained Space Blues.

Space Blues takes on Primo Bacio (Edward Whitaker/PA) (PA Wire)

Last year’s Prix Maurice de Gheest hero won in Saudi Arabia and ran in Dubai earlier in the year and can be expected to improve from his comeback fourth in Goodwood’s Lennox Stakes – his first appearance in four months.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “We were pleased with Space Blues at Goodwood on ground that was plenty soft enough for his first start in a while.

“He has got form on slow ground, but it was on the quick side of good when he won in Saudi Arabia and he handled that well.

“He has definitely come forward for the Lennox Stakes and should be very competitive.”

The action gets under way with the Group Three Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes, in which Saeed bin Suroor’s Real World is expected to play a starring role.

Impressive in winning the Royal Hunt Cup and a Listed event at Newbury on his last two starts, the Dark Angel colt belatedly bids to complete his hat-trick after missing the Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock a fortnight ago.

Bin Suroor said: “The ground went against him at Haydock so we took him out, but it will be much more like what he likes at York.

“He’s doing well, he’s in good form and I’m looking forward to seeing him run. This race looks suitable for him

“It’s nice that Marco (Ghiani) has made it back in time to ride him (after a nasty fall last week). He’s been into the stable in the morning just to check on him and he’s in good form again too.”

My Oberon winning at Newmarket (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

William Haggas lowers the sights of My Oberon after three successive outings at Group One level, most recently finishing fourth in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at the Royal meeting.

“It’s a competitive race and he’s got a penalty, but he’s really well and he’s freshened up and he goes especially well fresh, so we’re hoping for the best,” said Haggas.

The Somerville Lodge handler also saddles a leading contender for the £125,000 Sky Met Melrose Handicap in Dhushan, who came up narrowly short in his bid for a third successive win at Ascot last month.

He added: “Dhushan has been training well and he ran well at Ascot last time. He’s a useful horse and should go well.”

Aidan O’Brien’s top-weight King Of The Castle and the prolific Summer’s Knight from Sir Mark Prescott’s yard also feature.